The skyrocketing value of Montgomery County farmland in 3 graphics

Montgomery County farmers enrolled in the Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) state tax savings program could see an average 78% property value increase to their farmland, with an increase in taxes ranging from 8-18% due to the value change.

This year’s jump, which is a part of this year’s property value update throughout the county, is driven by increases in crop prices over the past three years, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. But the increase in value will not result in a one-to-one increase in property tax bills.

Below are three graphics showing how expensive cropland has become on the local and national level.

Changing agricultural use values

This year’s jump in CAUV farmland value, which is a part of this year’s property value update throughout the county, is driven by increases in crop prices over the past three years. Driving up the price in crops, corn in particular, is the demand for meat products. Corn cultivated at local farms often is purchased and used for livestock feed, but it’s also used for ethanol creation at major companies in the region. Also driving up the demand of crops in the Miami Valley is unstable weather in other parts of the world and rising costs of production.

35.5% of Montgomery County’s total acreage is CAUV properties

More than 104,000 acres are currently enrolled in the CAUV program, making up 35.5% of Montgomery County’s total acreage. Most CAUV properties are in the rural townships in the western part of the county. Jackson Twp. has the most land in the CAUV program, with more than 18,000 acres.

Impact varies by township, school district

The value reduction offered by the program results in lower tax bills. With an average CAUV increase from $1,570 to about $2,800 an acre, the higher values will lead to lower tax savings for farm owners.

Tax impact will also vary. The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office estimates that taxes for farms in Miamisburg, New Lebanon and Valley View school districts will increase an average of 15-18% due to the rise in CAUV values, while farms in other school districts will see an 8-10% average increase.