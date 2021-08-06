There’s always something to do in Dayton on the weekend

Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, has another packed week of live music. Chart-topping R&B singer Keith Sweat presents a one-night showcase featuring special guests SILK and Ginuwine at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Cost: $50 to $82. On Saturday, Aug. 7, The Rose is hosting an 8 p.m. show with dual headliners Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos. Cost: $23.50 to $72. Grammy-winner Harry Connick Jr. brings the Time To Play! Tour to the outdoor venue at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Cost: $23.50 to $99. Jason Mraz, out on his Look for the Good Live! Summer Tour, performs at Rose Music Center at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Cost: $23.50 to $92. Doors open each night one hour before show time. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

3) The Contemporary

Experimental film, figurative paintings and embroidered drawings are among the diverse work in three new exhibitions opening at The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, on Friday, Aug. 6. Oakwood-based Mychaelyn Michalec’s “From a Basement on a Hill,” New Jersey-based Nina Chanel Abney’s paintings and Brooklyn multimedia artist Sara Cwynar’s “Soft Film” are on display through Oct. 24. The gallery, which recently relocated to a space inside the Dayton Arcade, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free. Call 937-224-3822 or visit www.thecontemporarydayton.org.

Award-winning country singer Trace Adkins will perform at Fraze Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 8. CONTRIBUTED

4) Fraze Pavilion

Award-winning country singer Trace Adkins and special guest the James Barker Band kick off an eclectic week of music at Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering, at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Cost: $25 to $45 in advance, $30 to $50 day of show. Multi-platinum rock act Shinedown and special guests Pop Evil perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Cost: $49 to $119 in advance, $54 to $124 day of show. The Turtles bring the Happy Together Tour back to Fraze Pavilion at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. The annual summer excursion features Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Classics IV, the Vogues and the Cowsills. Cost: $40 to $60 in advance, $45 to $65 day of show. Call 937-296-3300 or visit www.fraze.com.

5) Human Race Theatre

It’s the summer of 1965 and Tallulah Bankhead’s career in Hollywood is coming to an end. That means trouble for a frustrated young film editor attempting to re-record one line of dialogue from the inebriated actress. That scenario drives the action and humor in “Looped,” which opened at The Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, on Thursday, Aug. 5. Human Race Theatre Company presents the Dayton premiere of Matthew Lombardo’s R-rated comedy through Aug. 22. Show times are 8 p.m. Aug. 6 ta 7, 12 through 14, and 19 through 21, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and July 4, 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 and 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22. Cost: $17-$53. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

6) Lebanon Blues Festival

Jay Jesse Johnson and Stacy Mitchhart are the headliners for the Lebanon Blues Festival, which returns to Historic Downtown Lebanon, 47 E. Mulberry St., on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7. The annual event, presented by the Lebanon Optimists Club, begins with a 6 p.m. set from Gary Applegate & Joe Rock on Friday. Music begins Saturday at 11 a.m. with a set by John Ford. Other performers include Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel and Mikey Mike and the Big Unit. In addition to live music, the festival has the Blues, BBQ and Bumpers Car Show on Broadway Street, KidsRow, food vendors and a beer garden. Cost: Free. Call 513-268-6069 or visit https://lebanonbluesfestival.com.

7) Beach Party

The surf will be up at the Dayton Mall, 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, on Saturday, Aug. 7. The beach party begins at 3:30 p.m. and will have food trucks such as Tin Roof Mobile, Taco Street, Little Z Concessions and Heart Attack on Wheels. Beer, wine and tropical-themed cocktails will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the alcohol sales benefit the Fisher-Nightingale House, a local nonprofit that helps with housing for military families while one of its members receives medical treatment. Local cover band the Fries will perform at 5 p.m. Cost: Free. The event also falls on tax-free weekend so there will be opportunities to shop inside the mall’s stores and save a bit of money that day. Visit daytonmall.com.

8) Tobin Sprout

With a global pandemic shutting down the globe, Dayton-native Tobin Sprout was unable to play shows in support of the September release of his album, “Empty Horses.” With restrictions eased, the Michigan-based indie rocker and visual artists recently returned to live performances to make up some of the postponed dates from last year. That includes Sprout’s returns to Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The former Guided By Voices guitarist and songwriter is performing that evening with local acts Nick Kizirnis and This Pine Box. Cover charge starts at 8 p.m. Cost: $10 in advance, $13 at the door. Call 937-424-3870 or visit yellowcabtavern.com.

9) Mike’s Block Party

Michael Bisig, the owner of Mike’s Bike Park, 1300 E. First St., Dayton, has partnered with the Gem City Bicycle Club, Wagner Subaru and Wright-Patt Credit Union for an evening event. True to form, Bisig will be bringing the fun while also promoting an active lifestyle on two wheels. Mike’s Block Party is in the parking lot of Mike’s Bike Park from 5-9 p.m. and features handmade vendors, visual artists, food trucks and live performances on the WYSO stage by Etch and Funk Lab Dance Center. Cost: Free. Visit mikesbikepark.com.

10) Levitt Pavilion

Contemporary soul act Bassel & the Supernaturals released its third album, “Smoke & Mirrors,” in April 2020. The group is now supporting the album with live shows, including a performance at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, on Friday, Aug. 6. Next up at Levitt Pavilion is the Air Force Band of Flight: Flight One. The group presents its Hometown Heroes Concert on Saturday, Aug. 7. The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season continues with Washington, D.C. ska band the Pietasters on Thursday, Aug. 12. Music begins at 7 p.m. each night. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

11) Seltzer Fest & Art Show

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association will host Seltzer Fest & Art Show at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Guests can try more than 50 different seltzers and shop the artisan market featuring creations from the artists of Front Street Gallery. There will food trucks and live music at the event, which runs from 5-10 p.m. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door to receive 10 tastes and a sampling glass, $40 VIP tickets receive 12 tastes, VIP tent access and a Seltzer Fest swag bag. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dineoutdayton.com

