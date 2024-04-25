Things to know about the NFL Draft’s first-ever ‘Mr. Irrelevant’: Dayton receiver Kelvin Kirk

The tradition of Mr. Irrelevant dates back to 1976, and in that first year, University of Dayton player Kelvin Kirk was that last pick. Here’s what you should know about him.

A Dayton native

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver, Kirk won All-City honors at Dunbar High School in the early 1970s before coming to UD.

He was the Flyers’ top pass catcher for three seasons straight, was team MVP in 1975 and stands eighth on the school’s career receiving yards list with 1,676.

Kirk was picked No. 487 overall by Pittsburgh Steelers in the 17th round of the 1976 draft. It was the largest draft class in NFL history.

Professional career

Kirk never got to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut during training camp.

His football career was far from over, though. Kirk played seven seasons in the Canadian Football League.

During his time in the CFL he played for the Toronto Argonauts, Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Ottawa Rough Riders.

Kirk finished his professional career with 153 receptions for 2,942 yards. He also had 3,600 return yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

Origins of Mr. Irrelevant

Paul Salata — a USC football standout in the 1940s who played in the NFL and CFL and later had bit parts in several movies — is the man who started the concept of Mr. Irrelevant and turned it into an annual week-long event that continues today.

Every year, beginning with 1976, “Mr. Irrelevant,” has been honored in California with a week of parties, parades, community events and gifts.

At a lavish ceremony, often attended by Hollywood stars, sports legends and fans, Mr. Irrelevant is awarded the Lowsman Trophy. It looks quite a bit like the Heisman, except that the football figure on top is dropping the ball.

Mr. Irrelevant and his guests visit Disneyland, participate in media opportunities, participate in a sailing regatta in Newport Harbor, and attend a Major League Baseball Game (either Los Angeles Dodgers or Angels) to receive special recognition.

Missing his flight

Kirk missed his initial flight from Dayton to Southern California for the celebration.

“We had three people (in Dayton) swear they’d get him on the plane: the football coach, the athletics director and the president of the university,” Salata told the Los Angeles Times back then. “And they only missed by 10 minutes.”

A crowd was waiting at the airport and a parade was to follow Kirk’s arrival. Kirk was going to be three hours late, but the show had to go on. A replacement was found to pretend he was Kirk until he arrived. Along the parade route the man waved and blew kisses.

Kirk arrived after the parade, just as a press conference was scheduled to start and the two men quickly swapped places.

“We always appreciated Kelvin,” said Salata’s daughter Melanie, who took over the event after her father died. “If he hadn’t embraced this whole idea and really had fun with it once he got out here, the whole thing could have fallen apart before it ever got going.”