NEW DETAILS: This area restaurant chain needs nearly 600 workers

Local News | 42 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

McDonald’s is hiring, and the fast food chain needs nearly 600 workers for Dayton-area restaurants.

McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio are planning to hire 3,016 new employees in April, the Chicago-based chain said in a release. This comes as part of a “collaborative effort” between McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania to hire nearly 10,000 workers altogether.

The hiring push breaks down this way:

  • Across Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania, there are 10,000 jobs available.
  • Across Ohio, there are 5,000 jobs available.
  • For Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo and Lima, there are 3,016 jobs available.
  • For the Dayton-area only, there are 580 jobs available.

“As small business owners and dedicated members of our communities, we are proud to provide a wide range of jobs with great potential for growth,” Eric Godlove, McDonald’s owner and operator in Dayton, said in the release. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants offer customer service and leadership training with the flexibility many require in this ever changing environment.”

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees provide jobs for almost 2 million people across the world.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

