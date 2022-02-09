This family-owned Dayton company just acquired another business

Lion, the largest family-owned manufacturer of first responder personal protective equipment in the United States, has acquired Elbeco, a designer, maker and distributor of uniforms for law enforcement, firefighters and public safety professionals.
“This acquisition reflects Lion’s long-term growth strategy and vision of ensuring the health, safety and performance of first responders worldwide,” Steve Schwartz, Lion chief executive, said in a release Wednesday. “We greatly respect and value Elbeco’s expertise and reputation as an industry leader.”
Lion’s asset purchase includes Elbeco’s headquarters in Reading, Pa. The company has a network of more than 400 distributors, the Dayton business said.
The acquired company was established in 1907 by the Lurio family, Lion said. Both companies are family-owned.
“While the obvious synergies between the companies make this partnership so exciting, we selected Lion as the next custodian of Elbeco in large part because of the companies’ shared histories, values and visions,” said David Lurio, president of Elbeco. “Lion is a fourth generation, family-owned business. In addition, their commitment to keep the company offices in Reading was a very important factor.
“With the addition of Elbeco, Lion further strengthens its market presence, helping us deliver even more value for our customers and meet the unique needs of first responders,” said Mark Smith, president of Lion Americas.
Lion, an Ohio and Kentucky manufacturer of personal protective gear for first responders, military and other customers, has some 1,000 workers nationwide.
About the Author