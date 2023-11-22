This Week in Dayton History: A ‘trash pile treasure,’ a bus strike, Goodwill dolls and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of Nov. 19-25.

Nov. 20, 1940: Montgomery County’s first draftees leave for camp

Without much fanfaret, Montgomery County’s first group of draftees left Dayton and Miamisburg for Ft. Thomas, KY for a year’s worth of military training.

Seeing them off were parents, friends and members of the draft board.

During a short ceremony at the Biltmore hotel, Mayor Charles Brennan spoke, saying that the men who were departing were “fine young men” and deserving of the support and commendation of the community. “I hope the public will realize the sacrifices these young men are making in answering the call of the nation to duty,” he said.

The men had registered under the provisions of the federal selective service act and were part of the nation’s first peace-time draft.

In total, 45 men left in three groups over the course of the morning. Two groups left by train and the other group by bus.

Originally the first quota for the county was 46 men, but one was unable to go because he had been exposed to scarlet fever. He was to join the group when healthy.

Nov. 24, 1950: Trash collectors awarded $7,220 Oakwood ‘treasure’

A court decision gave five Oakwood trash collectors an advance Christmas present of $1,444 each.

The men found the $7,220 “trash pile treasure” during routine trash collection outside the home of Louis Preonas, president of the Blue Bird Baking Co. He claimed the money was not his.

The Oakwood city manager, however, said the money belonged to the city, since the men found it while in the performance of their duty to the city.

The judge ruled that the money was “lost property” and not trash. And since it wasn’t “trash” it was not part of their job to collect it for the city.

The origin of the weather-worn bills remained a mystery.

Nov. 25, 1950: Blizzard, 30-mph winds whip Dayton

A driving snow, whipped by 30 mph winds, struck Dayton in the early morning, shortly after temperatures dipped to a record-breaking 2.6 degrees. The previous low was 8 degrees in 1883.

Despite the intense cold, only one case of frostbite had been reported by Dayton hospitals.

Slippery streets prompted police to urge motorists to use caution. Traffic was jammed, especially at approaches to bridges.

An emergency call went out to the road crews for all available personnel to report for duty. Crews were needed to put salt and cinders on the icy streets. In addition, all air traffic was halted.

A flood of calls to the Dayton Daily News switchboard brought reports of many cold homes in the area, resulting from what was described as low gas pressure. Calls to Dayton Power and Light Co. resulting in busy signals. DP&L sent out an emergency crew of 20 men to adjust the pressure regulators.

Nov. 21, 1961: Night shopping drops during Dayton’s bus strike

It was the start of the second week of a bus strike, but downtown businesses were not really complaining, and neither were the commuters.

There were no major traffic problems — yet.

A downtown police officer summed it up this way: “If the strike isn’t settled by Friday the auto traffic problem will be critical. Up until Thanksgiving people are just looking. The day after the holiday they begin buying. They’ll get to town some way, and if the buses aren’t carrying their share, traffic will be bad.”

A theater manager said, “Business is definitely down.”

One business owner said hopefully that Christmas decorations being installed downtown would draw crowds back, bus strike or no bus strike.

Nov. 19, 1970: Faculty look for answers as violence closes Colonel White High School

Colonel White High School was closed for a day after an outbreak of violence at the Dayton View school. The decision to close the school came after two teachers were assaulted.

The school’s faculty and student groups were both in series of meetings to assess the situation and work on solutions to heal the racial divide.

According to school officials, trouble began on one side of the school which set off a series of other confrontations throughout the school of 1,800 students.

Stories from students were conflicting, leading to no clear cause for the conflict. Teachers were observed closing and locking their doors to protect students in their classrooms.

Two students were treated for injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital and released. One required 23 stitches to close a facial cut.

Nov. 19, 1980: Goodwill gets ready for annual doll makeover sale

Goodwill Industries Auxiliary was gearing up for their 23rd annual doll sale in 1980.

Volunteers worked all year long to transform 1,200 dolls to sell.

The dolls came into Goodwill in donation barrels. The salvageable ones were sorted out and cleaned before hitting an assembly line of 10 or more volunteer workers. The dolls are outfitted with cleaned or new “underclothing, shoes, socks and pretty ribbons in their hair.”

“The before-and-after look is sometimes incredible,” said auxiliary member Kay Gray.

The dolls, of all makes and sizes, were to be on display and on sale at an Elder-Beerman store. Prices during the sale ranged from 10 cents to $65 for the more expensive dolls.