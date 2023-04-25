This Week in Dayton History: ‘Big Daddy’ Wilkinson drafted, Hamvention at Hara and more stories to remember

In season, the Concord, Worden and Niagara varieties were served at the hospital to the 1,900 patients and employees there.

What remained of the 1,500 bushels harvested each year were canned and served throughout the year. When this story was written, the hospital was still serving grape pie from grapes grown the previous year.

Also grown on the hospital grounds were berries, potatoes, sweet corn and other edibles.

April 26, 1944: Laddy, Dayton war dog, gets honorable discharge

After a year’s service in the Army quartermaster corps serving as guard, Laddy, a Doberman pinscher, received an honorable discharge from the military and returned home to his owners in Dayton.

Since entering the Army, Laddy had been stationed at Fort Robinson, Nebraska, Wendover Field, Utah and the war dog training center in San Carlos, California. He returned to civilian life with a slight wound from an injury to his right forepaw.

With the honorable discharge came a commendation saying Laddy “has served faithfully and well and has made a fine contribution to the war effort.”

April 27, 1955: Polio vaccine ‘Shots’ become routine

The vaccination program in Dayton City and Oakwood schools continued as 18,000 students lined up before physicians for the Salk vaccine inoculations against the threat of crippling poliomyelitis.

Officials of the Board of Education and city division of health said they had not received any reports of problems.

More than 200 doctors of the Montgomery County Medical society had cancelled appointments for the day and volunteered their services for the program.

April 24, 1976: New, exotic skateboards the latest Dayton craze

Skateboarding had suddenly become popular again, after a 10 to 12 year lull, and some kids were even making their own out of leftover wood and roller skate wheels.

Kids were riding them to school or were riding at Bomberer Park, heralded for its hills. Other popular skateboarding spots included Germantown Hill, the University of Dayton Arena parking lot and Burkhardt Avenue, where the Soap Box Derby used to he held.

James Lander, an assistant buyer in Rike’s sporting goods department, said synthetic boards were safer than the old wooden ones. The more flexible skateboards took bumps better and moved better around curves. Safety was seen as one of the main reasons skateboards lost their popularity in the 1960s.

April 23, 1987: Stage set for invasion of Hams

More than 30,000 amateur radio operators — or Hams — were set to swarm into Dayton for the 33rd annual Hamvention, the largest such convention in the world.

The convention, held at Hara Arena, was expected to bring in amateur radio operators from as far away as Switzerland, Australia, Germany and Japan. Motels were booked for a 50-mile radius.

Visitors would be there to meet some of the people behind the radio voices and to shop at the 300 commercial exhibits and 1,500 flea market booths set up.

Henry Feinberg, known by his call letters K2SSQ, was the guest speaker at an evening banquet. He was known for designing the communications system for the movie E.T.

April 25, 1994: ‘Big Daddy Megabucks’

The Bengals picked Dan “Big Daddy” Wilkinson with the first overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 315 pound offensive tackle from Dunbar High School and Ohio State University was with 100 friends and family when the pick was announced. He was the first player from Dayton to be chosen No. 1 in the NFL draft.

That the Bengals did not trade away the pick to secure multiple players might have been a surprise, but after a prime-time workout at Ohio State, Wilkinson was virtually assured of being No. 1.

“I’m happy they took me,” Wilkinson said. “I have a three-city ring in Dayton, where I grew up, Columbus, where I played at Ohio State, and Cincinnati. The people in all three cities know me.”