This Week in Dayton History: Edwin Moses win streak, Gov. Cox nominated for president and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of Aug 6-12.

Aug. 8, 1920: 60,000 attend parade after Gov. Cox presidential nomination

A huge crowd, with estimates ranging between 60,000 to 75,000 people, listened as Gov. James M. Cox formally accepted the Democratic nomination for the presidency at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Before his acceptance speech, Cox and Franklin D. Roosevelt, the vice presidential nominee, led a lengthy parade from Main Street to the fairgrounds.

Approximately 10,000 people and 40 musical organizations participated in the parade. It took over an hour and a half to pass.

Loud cheers erupted when Cox entered the fairgrounds.

Cox’s acceptance speech message was, “We are in a time which calls for straight thinking, straight talking and straight acting.”

During his speech, Cox proposed to reduce to a minimum all war taxes on the incomes of all wage-earners. He suggested instead an excess profits tax “on the total business of every going concern.”

Cox believed that a small tax on gross business could replace practically all other taxes.

Aug. 9, 1932: Court gives order, buses to operate

In the early 1900s, traction cars were a popular mode of transportation. But those days were coming to an end in 1932.

A judge ordered the Dayton & Troy Traction Co. to discontinue business and cease operations.

Two freight cars had recently dropped through a bridge across a river. The damage to the bridge was too costly for the company to repair.

Buses of the Cincinnati and Lake Erie Bus Co. petitioned for permission to carry passengers, and it was granted.

Working on the same schedule as the traction cars, the large buses, with a seating capacity of 33, were to operate out of Dayton from the interurban terminal at Third and Kenton streets.

The Dayton and Troy Electric Railway began operation in 1901. For years, the company hauled hundreds of passengers daily. About 15 years later, the automobile started to cut into the railway business and later trucks cut into the freight business. In the early 1930s, the business was losing money steadily.

Aug. 8, 1950: Fashion goes to bat for Dayton team

A fashion show was planned for between games of a Dayton Indians doubleheader against visiting Flint.

The show, sponsored by Roland Originals, was to be narrated by Roland Clark, president of the company. At that time, the Dayton Indians played at Hudson Field.

For promotion of the event, players Jo Macko, Frank Tornay, Dutch Neuman and Jim Ladd were introduced to some of the models, for a photograph.

A portable runway was to be placed on the field for the fashion show.

Aug. 7, 1960: New rumble rules skies over Dayton

Dayton residents who were accustomed to the noise of conventional airplanes became aware of new sounds in Dayton’s skies in 1960.

New B-52s and KC-135s, part of the new 4043rd Strategic Wing, were taking off from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base day and night.

The huge B-52 Stratofortresses, each with eight 10,000-pound thrust jet engines and a top speed of over 650 mph, made a lot of noise. With a full tank of fuel (1,540 gallons), the planes weighed more than 350,000 pounds.

Equipped with the Flying Boom Refueling System, the planes could extend their 6,000-mile range indefinitely.

Aug. 8, 1971: Federal treasury agents grab 300 guns in Madison Twp. arrest

Federal treasury agents confiscated more than 300 guns from a motorcycle mechanic who said he was a gun collector.

Frank Spencer was charged with operating a gun dealership without a license and with possession of an unregister sawed-off rifle.

In court, the judge said, “There’s something here for everybody,” as he and agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms division examined four piles of weapons.

Spencer was alleged to have sold a shotgun and a rifle to a special investigator.

Agents said they found two sawed-off shotguns, a Japanese machine gun and a live 30mm projectile among the weapons.

Aug. 9, 1983: Invincible: Edwin Moses continues hurdles victory streak

Edwin C. Moses had just reached his 81st consecutive victory in the 400-meter hurdles at the World Track and Field Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

The 27-year-old former Daytonian had not lost since August 1977, six years prior.

His time of 47.50 seconds was one of the fastest in history, but did not beat his world record time of 47.13.

Moses, the 1976 Olympic champion, was running rapidly until his left shoelace came untied. He then appeared to be a little more cautious, as not to trip.

The Fairview High School graduate had a goal of reaching 100 straight wins but was not overly concerned about it, saying, “I do not think I will be destroyed if I lose, but maybe it will never happen.”

Moses went on to win 122 straight races, including 107 finals, between 1977 and 1987.