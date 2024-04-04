This Week in Dayton History: Joe Nuxhall retires, Dayton Ballet and more stories to remember

Here’s a look at some stories from the week of March 31-April 6.

March 31, 1957: Wife’s meatloaf best, chefs say

Three of the top chefs at leading Dayton hotels all agreed that after a hard days work they enjoyed simple meals.

The chefs interviewed were Rene Nicholas of the Biltmore, The Miami’s Mel James and Ernie Fleming of the Van Cleve.

Meatloaf joined other at-home favorites including stews, steaks, broiled chicken and roasts.

“We’re all meat men,” they said.

Although their hotel kitchens were equipped with some two dozen seasonings, all three confessed their home herb racks were the same as in most homes.

Offering a professional tip, the local experts said that eye appeal often improves taste appeal.

“Color, garnishes, a pleasing arrangement and attractive table service can make a meal,” they agreed.

April 2, 1967: After 23 years on pro mounds, Joe Nuxhall finally chokes up

Joe Nuxhall spent 23 years as a professional baseball pitcher. But that was about to end.

A dramatic announcement was made that he was retiring immediately as a Cincinnati pitcher to join the broadcasting team of Claude Sullivan and Jim McIntyre as color commentator.

When it came time for Nuxhall to talk, no words came out. The emotions had left him speechless. After pulling himself together talked about the decision.

“I’ve had three owners, four general managers, a dozen managers in my Cincinnati years and been with, Lord knows how many ballplayers” he said. “It’s been a great experience. But there comes a time when every player must realize his future is running a little short. That’s how it is with me.”

He asked Manager Dave Bristol for the privilege of breaking the news to his teammates. He choked up momentarily before talking. The players cheered him and wished him well.

Then Nuxhall took his uniform off for the last time as an active player, changed into regular clothes, and walked out to join Sullivan and McIntyre in the Lopez field (Tampa, Fla.) broadcasting booth, and started a new career.

April 3, 1977: Once bitten by an oil-burner, it’s hard to go back to gasoline

In 1977, diesel-powered automobiles were starting to hit the Dayton market.

John Schweller had recently purchased a 1976 Mercedes 240D at the price of $11,000 because he was worried about gasoline shortages.

“It’s a helluva nice auto,” he said. “The disadvantage that I had to get used to was poor acceleration. That advantage is it just runs and runs and runs forever on a tankful of oil.”

“The diesel is the way of the future,” said Tom Harrigan, owner of Tom Harrigan Oldsmobile.

Oldsmobile was set to come out with a diesel-powered 88 Delta Royale in the fall of 1977.

Also in 1977, Volkswagen came out with a diesel Rabbit. It was the quickest diesel yet, going from 0-50 mph in 13.5 seconds. It could also get 52 mpg on the highway. The Rabbit had a price tag advantage as well, costing under $4000.

Diesel engines met the 1979 air pollution standards for hydrocarbon and carbon monoxide emissions but their nitrogen oxide levels were well above those of gasoline engines.

April 5, 1987: Past inspires Dayton Ballet finale

The Dayton Ballet held its 200th world premiere at the Victory Theatre at the end of the 1986-87 season.

The then 49-year-old company launched a work called 2,002 Easy Lessons, choreographed by director-choreographer Stuart Sebastian,

Sebastian, who grew up in Dayton, said it takes about 10 years to develop into a professional ballet dancer from a beginner. That dedication, which translates into about 2,002 lessons (thus the title) is what the work was about.

The ballet was dedicated to Hermene Schwarz, who died the previous year. Hermene, along with her sister Josephine co-founded the Dayton Ballet.

“It’s commemorative, of Miss Hermene, and it’s contemporary,” Sebastian said. “It’s meant to show generally what it’s like to go from that first pile on up to that first professional performance. It’s very reflective of my own background and upbringing her in Dayton.”

April 6, 1997: Gun buyback brings ’em in

In 1997 a gun buyback program was held at Memorial Presbyterian Church. The event, Dayton’s seventh, was held in memory of Martin Luther King Jr., who was killed by a rifle 29 years prior.

The buyback transactions took less than two minutes. After a Dayton police officer checked each gun to make certain it was operational and unloaded, the donor was given $50 for a semi-automatic weapon or $35 for other types of guns and a Domino’s pizza coupon.

Funds for the buyback came from corporations, non-profit organizations and the community.

Those who turned in guns were anonymous, and no questions were asked about how the weapons were acquired.

The project, sponsored by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, took in 129 guns in one day. A total of 3,000 weapons had been turned in since the program’s inception. At one event, a single person brought in 35 weapons.