This Week in Dayton History: Predictions for 2077, Willie Nelson visit, Air Force One and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of June 18-24.

June 20, 1937: Dayton Art Institute considers escalator instead of 72 steps

These were considered the most photographed steps in Dayton.

Used as a backdrop for countless advertisements and portraits, the 72 steps of the Dayton Art Institute were beautiful, but daunting.

Siegfried Weng, the director of the Dayton Art Institute said, “Our problem is to uplift the masses,” and he meant it literally. His idea was to install an escalator.

He believed that the museum, built in 1930, was not accessible enough to everyone, especially the elderly, due to the steep climb.

In those days escalators were not well known (outside of downtown department stores), and the article had to explain what they were. Weng said, “Well, it’s a kind of endless stairs that does the walking for you.” The writer went on to say, “You step on the escalator and away you go. You own that step for the entire trip. At the top you are deposited, with your calories intact.”

Weng also considered an elevator, but the concern was that it wouldn’t handle people as fast as needed.

June 19, 1960: Famous British walker, Dr. Barbara Moore, crosses into Ohio

In 1960, famous British marathon walker and activist Dr. Barbara Moore made it past the Indiana-Ohio state line during her cross-country trek from San Francisco to New York.

Moore had made it 50 miles on the day before calling it quits at the border on U.S. Route 40.

The former surgeon had been followed by hundreds of cars, as keeping up with her on foot was not easy. Crowds followed her through town and were waiting for her as she passed into Preble County.

The 56-year-old vegetarian was trying to beat the record of 67 days in making it coast to coast and had plans to finish the journey in eight or nine more days, even if she had to walk all night.

June 18, 1968: Xenia woman takes on ‘war on poverty’

Lifelong Xenia resident Maggie McKnight was known as a friend to those in need.

At the time of the story, McKnight was a mother of three and grandmother of four.

McKnight worked with the Opportunities Industrialization Center to help the homeless get back on their feet and find work. By this date she had helped 146 people get back in the workforce.

“I tell those kids with long hair and beards to shave it off, baby,” she said at the time. “If you don’t, you’re wasting your time and mine. I tell them what the employer won’t accept.”

June 19, 1977: The future: What will Dayton be like in 2077?

In 1977 the Dayton Daily News attempted to find out what the city would be like in 100 years, in the year 2077. Here are some predictions from the article.

- Home-installed computer terminals will make it so future people will not find it necessary to leave home for such chores as shopping.

- Most printed matter will cease to exist since it will all be stored in the computer and available on the screen anytime. Movies will also be on there.

- A mass transportation system would be available, but if a future person still wanted to drive their car, it would still be a problem to find parking.

- Gas stations and petroleum products will be used to a much lesser degree, depending on what energy source is found to replace them.

- Dayton International Airport will become the much larger “Dayton Spaceport” to handle vehicles bound for space stations.

- Space will be the domain of the very rich and a few scientific explorers. Getting to Europe will still take the same amount of time.

Dayton fortune teller Sister Dora was asked for her vision of 2077. She said, “It’s hard to look that far in the future. But I’ll tell you that we may not get there if we don’t quit being so rough with each other. If that don’t change, we won’t make it.”

June 21, 1987: Willie Nelson now is part-Daytonian

Willie Nelson was in town to join the board of trustees of a Methodist seminary and do a benefit concert for Black preachers and pregnant teenagers.

Nelson was joined by singer Nancy Wilson during the “Sunday Evening at the Seminary” concert for 400 invited guests of the United Theological Seminary.

Nelson arrived early, stayed late, signed every autograph and posed for every picture.

After the concert a woman asked Nelson for his bandana. Without hesitation he placed it around her neck, causing her to almost faint.

It was all quite a shock for those only knowing Nelson from his outlaw image.

Before leaving town, Nelson agreed to come back the following year for a larger concert benefitting the seminary.

June 23, 1998: Plane at base lands place in history

“The world’s most famous aircraft,” Air Force One, was being put on public display at the Air Force Museum annex. Abou 800 special guests were invited for a preview.

It promised to be the star attraction. The Boeing 707 had traveled more than five million miles since it was put into service in 1962, serving president, heads of state and world dignitaries for 36 years.

Former Vice President Al Gore was on the last official state flight on the aircraft.

It was also the plane that flew President John F. Kennedy’s body from Dallas to Washington D.C. President Johnson was sworn in to replace him on that plane.

One of the first visitors was Orville Howard, who brought his grandson, Tim. “There’s a lot of history here. I wanted Tim to see this ... it is just amazing to think of the famous people who have been on this incredible plane.”