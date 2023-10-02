This Week in Dayton History: The first NFL game in Dayton, the city’s highest swimming pool and more stories to remember

Throughout this year, we’ll be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News with stories, photos, videos and more.

Each week, we’ll bring you a selection of notable stories that happened this week in Dayton history, chronicled by the same newspaper that continues to serve the community today.

Here’s a look at some stories happening the week of Oct. 1-7.

Oct. 4, 1920: Triangles play first professional football game

The first game of what would become the National Football League, a matchup between the Dayton Triangles and the Columbus Panhandles, kicked off at Dayton’s Triangle Park on Oct. 3, 1920.

Four thousand people paid $1.75 for admission. Each player was paid $50.

It was said to be the biggest crowd that ever witnessed the opening game of a season.

Touchdowns were scored by Lou Patrlow and Francis Bacon. George “Hobby” Kinderdine kicked the two extra points.

The reporter said, “The all-round work of the Triangles was excellent. The backfield showed exceptional power, the line held on almost every play and the mixture of open and plunging tactics was of the late November variety. Particularly pleasing was the work of the new men in the lineup.”

Oct. 3, 1937: 353 dogs try for awards at Kennel Club show

Record-breaking crowds were expected for the 12th annual Kennel Club show at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Forty-four different breeds were to be represented by 353 entries in the show, including rarely seen dogs such as Siberian huskies, Kerry blue terriers and Samoyeds.

Experts estimated that the total value of the entrants was close to $75,000.

Many of the dogs were from out of town and were being housed in a special area at the fairgrounds and were being guarded.

WHIO was to broadcast from the dog show during both the morning and afternoon sessions.

All Dayton-area Boy Scouts that showed up wearing their uniform were to be admitted for free.

A 6-year-old male English setter owned by a man from Philadelphia won “Best of Show.” It was also named winner of The Dayton Daily News A. A. trophy for the best sporting dog.

Oct. 4, 1946: Dayton committee plans for the future

Plans to make Dayton “the best little city in the United States” were the subject of discussion for the Dayton District Development committee during a dinner held at the NCR dining room in 1946.

It was Col. E. A. Deeds, the NCR president, who coined the phrase, “The best little city in the United States.”

The group had already accomplished getting construction started on a new power plant and water system, survey work for B&O railroad crossing eliminations and Main St. bridge engineering for major repairs.

Five miles of streets were also resurfaced over the summer.

The city was in the process of acquiring title to Island park and Linden center, both of which the city had been using for years.

A Chicago consultant was on hand and recommended an extensive survey of the city and it’s future needs. Committee member James M. Cox Jr. endorsed the action, which was seconded by Lewis B. Rock. They then pledged themselves to assist in furthering the survey.

Oct. 1, 1958: Daughter drought snapped at last

Ed B. Horn Jr.’s wife, Flossie, gave birth to a seven-pound, 12-ounce daughter at St. Elizabeth hospital in Dayton.

What made this special is that it was the first girl born in the Horn family since the early 1870s.

“I was sure surprised,” said Ed.

Ed’s great-grandfather had a daughter, but since that time there had been nothing but boys — about 21 of them in a row. The grandfather had four brothers and Ed said it was hard to keep track of the total count on their boys.

Flossie came from a family which had several girls, and had wanted a girl.

“This time I got what I wanted.” said said.

Oct. 1, 1963: Sky-high swimming pool taking shape

Dayton’s highest swimming pool was being installed on the seventh floor of the new Dayton Inn.

The 20-by-40 foot pool, weighing approximately 20,000 pounds, was designed by James Patterson & Associates of Columbus.

The pool was to be heated and vary from three to five feet in depth.

The new hotel, located at Third and Ludlow Streets, was to include 132 rooms in it’s north section, along with public spaces and a six-floor garage. The south section was to be completed the next year.

Oct. 5, 1974: Kareem clobbers Walton at UD Arena

An NBA exhibition game was held at the University of Dayton Arena before a capacity crowd of 13,458 fans.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his Milwaukee Bucks played Bill Walton’s Portland Trailblazers in a battle of former UCLA superstars.

Jabbar, starting his sixth season in the NBA, scored 34 points and had 11 rebounds. Walton, a rookie, scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. While they were on the floor together, Jabbar outscored Walton 28-8.

After the game Walton said, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it now, Jabbar is the best I’ve ever seen.”

Jabbar said about Walton, “He has to learn this game. He’s got a lot of talent and he’s going to be good, but he has to learn. The game is rougher than in college.”

Oct. 3, 1980: Jimmy Carter visits Dayton

About 2,000 people attended President Jimmy Carter’s town hall meeting at the Dayton Convention and Exhibition Center.

Fifteen people got to ask questions of Carter. Concerns ranged from the military draft and possible war in the Middle East to the economy to tax credits for college students.

The loudest applause of the day went to Harlan Lewis, a 13-year-old student at Northmont Junior High School, who asked Carter who he would favor for president, Ronald Reagan or John Anderson, if he were not running. Carter responded by endorsing his running mate, Vice President Walter Mondale.

“He was very impressive,” said Dayton Mayor James H. McGee said of Carter. “I’ve heard him speak several times but this is the best one I’ve heard him present.”

After the town hall, Carter gave an exclusive interview with the Dayton Daily News.

During that interview Carter, blamed the decline in the Dayton economy since his election on “a shock to the automobile industry (that) has been brought about primarily by the increase in the price of oil and gasoline and the shift in buying preferences toward the smaller more efficient cars.”