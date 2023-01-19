Thousands of customers without power as storms hit area

More than 14,000 AES Ohio customers in the Dayton region are without power this afternoon as storms rolled into the region.
That included more than 11,000 in Montgomery County and more than 1,700 in Preble County, according to the AES outage map.
A look at the outages:
AES Ohio
Champaign County: 1
Clark County: 69
Darke County: 15
Greene County: 571
Miami County: 334
Montgomery County: 11,494
Preble County: 1,760
Warren County: 0
Duke Energy
Butler County: 1,700
Warren County: 141
Ohio Edison
Clark County: 303
