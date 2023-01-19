BreakingNews
Thousands of customers without power as storms hit area
By
Updated 2 minutes ago

More than 14,000 AES Ohio customers in the Dayton region are without power this afternoon as storms rolled into the region.

That included more than 11,000 in Montgomery County and more than 1,700 in Preble County, according to the AES outage map.

A look at the outages:

AES Ohio

Champaign County: 1

Clark County: 69

Darke County: 15

Greene County: 571

Miami County: 334

Montgomery County: 11,494

Preble County: 1,760

Warren County: 0

Duke Energy

Butler County: 1,700

Warren County: 141

Ohio Edison

Clark County: 303

About the Author

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

