Thousands without power in Butler, Greene counties

Local News | 16 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Thousands of customers are without power this afternoon across Butler and Greene counties.

The power outages were reported as showers with heavy downpours at times have drenched the area since the overnight hours.

There were 2,263 customers without power in Butler County and 511 without power in Greene County as of 2:35 p.m., according to the online outage maps of Duke Energy and AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light.

The expected restoration time is 6 p.m. for Duke customers.

Around 1:40 p.m., there were 1,262 without power in Greene County, according to AES Ohio. Power should be restored by 4 p.m., according to AES Ohio.

