Thousands without power in Miamisburg, West Carrollton areas

Thousands are without power in the Miamisburg and West Carrollton areas due to several outages Tuesday evening.
In a post on social media, at around 10 p.m. AES Ohio said that 9,300 customers were without power, though that number had fallen to 4,571 by 11:34 p.m., according to the AES outage map.
Crews are working safely to restore approx 9,300 customers without power in the West Carrollton and Miamisburg area. Report your outage online at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). pic.twitter.com/kYz1G3BQOx— AES Ohio (@AESOhio) April 10, 2024
AES spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel said that she did not know the cause of the outages Tuesday evening, but said that crews were working to restore electricity and would continue working through the night.
About the Author