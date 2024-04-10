Thousands without power in Miamisburg, West Carrollton areas

By
32 minutes ago
Thousands are without power in the Miamisburg and West Carrollton areas due to several outages Tuesday evening.

In a post on social media, at around 10 p.m. AES Ohio said that 9,300 customers were without power, though that number had fallen to 4,571 by 11:34 p.m., according to the AES outage map.

AES spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel said that she did not know the cause of the outages Tuesday evening, but said that crews were working to restore electricity and would continue working through the night.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

