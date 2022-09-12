Three Dayton rec centers to become broadband internet hubs

The Greater Dayton Recreational Center on West Third Street, the Lohrey Recreation Center on Glenarm Avenue in east Dayton, and Northwest Recreational Center on Princeton Drive will each be installed with broadband internet from Spectrum, with speeds up to 200 megabits per second, available at the beginning of next year.

“Our residents will be able to access online educational opportunities, telehealth services, financial aid assistance, and have access to social platforms that they may not have at home,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “Our recreational staff will have an opportunity to improve and make more robust programming, such as our after-school program for kids.”