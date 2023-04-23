Timeless elegance defines 2-story home

Three steps down from the kitchen is the breakfast room, which has sliding patio doors that open out to a 20-foot-by-22-foot composite deck. The same deck is accessible from the sliding patio door off the great room. The deck has steps that lead down to a tailored back yard with tree islands for added natural privacy.

Back inside, off the breakfast room is a hallway that leads to a half bathroom, a large laundry room with rear access, folding counter and cabinetry, and the interior access to the three-car garage.

A hallway off the foyer leads to the first-floor primary bedroom wing. A study has a wall of built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Across the hallway is the entrance to the primary bedroom which has a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that open out to a shaded balcony deck. The primary bathroom has been totally redesigned in 2022 with a walk-in shower that is surrounded by ceramic-tile and has a bench seat, glass doors and vaulted ceiling. There are two separate single-sink vanities, private toilet room behind a pocket door and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers and hardwood flooring.

Two to three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. The two bedrooms and bathroom are across the catwalk hallway. The third bedroom or flexible space is off the loft and has an angled ceiling with four skylights, a wall of closets and a bubble circular window that looks down into the foyer. This room was set up as a play room.

Filled with natural light, as most of the windows are floor-to-ceiling, the lower level has a family room with fireplace, billiards room and a recreation room with a 12-seat wet bar. The entire social area has several windows and patio doors that open out to covered concrete patios and the back yard.

Double doors open to a hallway that leads to additional flexible living space options. One room has a built-in desk, counters and cabinetry and could be a hobby or craft space. Another room is currently used for storage but could be an exercise room. There is a walk-in cedar-lined closet.

Another hallway leads to a full bathroom that is divided into a half bath with single-sink and toilet off the hallway and a pocket door opens into a washroom with a single-sink vanity and walk-in shower. This half of the bathroom is accessible to a possible fourth bedroom as the room has a large closet and daylight window.

KETTERING

Price: $650,000

Open House: April 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

Directions: West David Road to Timberlee Trail to Rolling Timber Trail

Highlights: About 4,413 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 half baths, 2 gas fireplaces, volume ceilings, walk-in closets, update primary bathroom 2022, first-floor main bedroom, bamboo hardwood floors 2020, 2 wet bars, study, game room, hobby area, walk-out lower level, covered patios, balcony decks, tree-lined back yard, 3-car garage, dual HVAC systems 2017 and 2021

For more information:

Edmund “Ed” Griffith

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-272-3320

Website: www.edmundgriffith.com