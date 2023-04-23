Timeless elegance defines 2-story home

Timeless contemporary with recent updates, soaring ceilings, and flexible living space options all nestled within the rolling hills of west Kettering.
Listed for $650,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the stone-and-cedar, two-story home at 454 Rolling Timber Trail has about 4,413 square feet of living space — including a full walk-out lower level. The house sits upon a hill surrounded by a canopy of trees. A concrete driveway offers additional parking pad and leads to the side-entry three-car garage with an oversized overhead door. Paver-brick walkway leads to a tiered paver-prick patio porch to the covered double-door formal front entry. Leaded-glass doors and sidelights offer elegance to the formal entry and hidden pocket screen doors allow for cool breezes.
Bamboo hardwood flooring fills the foyer and flows into the formal living room to the right and the formal dining room to the left. The flooring was installed in 2020 and matches the bold contemporary railings and spindles of the open staircase that leads to the upper and lower levels. A crossbeam over the foyer has a built-in plant box and a circular bubble window is above the threshold to the living room.
The foyer ends at an elevated great room, which has a soaring vaulted ceiling and corner floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors. A stack-stone fireplace has a wood mantel and stone hearth. Tucked into one corner of the great room is a wet bar with granite countertops, cabinetry, and shelves. Wood flooring fills the spacious great room and matches the wood-capped cutout of the second-floor catwalk hallway and loft.
Accessible from the great room and dining room, the kitchen has wood-grain contemporary cabinetry that offers two pantry closets, a coffee station, appliance garage, microwave shelf and island storage options. Glass-panel cabinet doors above the coffee station have hidden light features. Dark Corian counters complement the light cherry cabinetry. Stone-tile accents the wall space above and around a box window. Stainless-steel appliances include a range with matching hood-vent and dishwasher. A pass-through and three hanging lights are above the double sink. The island has an extended counter to offer seating for two.
Three steps down from the kitchen is the breakfast room, which has sliding patio doors that open out to a 20-foot-by-22-foot composite deck. The same deck is accessible from the sliding patio door off the great room. The deck has steps that lead down to a tailored back yard with tree islands for added natural privacy.
Back inside, off the breakfast room is a hallway that leads to a half bathroom, a large laundry room with rear access, folding counter and cabinetry, and the interior access to the three-car garage.
A hallway off the foyer leads to the first-floor primary bedroom wing. A study has a wall of built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Across the hallway is the entrance to the primary bedroom which has a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that open out to a shaded balcony deck. The primary bathroom has been totally redesigned in 2022 with a walk-in shower that is surrounded by ceramic-tile and has a bench seat, glass doors and vaulted ceiling. There are two separate single-sink vanities, private toilet room behind a pocket door and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers and hardwood flooring.
Two to three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. The two bedrooms and bathroom are across the catwalk hallway. The third bedroom or flexible space is off the loft and has an angled ceiling with four skylights, a wall of closets and a bubble circular window that looks down into the foyer. This room was set up as a play room.
Filled with natural light, as most of the windows are floor-to-ceiling, the lower level has a family room with fireplace, billiards room and a recreation room with a 12-seat wet bar. The entire social area has several windows and patio doors that open out to covered concrete patios and the back yard.
Double doors open to a hallway that leads to additional flexible living space options. One room has a built-in desk, counters and cabinetry and could be a hobby or craft space. Another room is currently used for storage but could be an exercise room. There is a walk-in cedar-lined closet.
Another hallway leads to a full bathroom that is divided into a half bath with single-sink and toilet off the hallway and a pocket door opens into a washroom with a single-sink vanity and walk-in shower. This half of the bathroom is accessible to a possible fourth bedroom as the room has a large closet and daylight window.
KETTERING
Price: $650,000
Open House: April 23, 2 – 4 p.m.
Directions: West David Road to Timberlee Trail to Rolling Timber Trail
Highlights: About 4,413 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 half baths, 2 gas fireplaces, volume ceilings, walk-in closets, update primary bathroom 2022, first-floor main bedroom, bamboo hardwood floors 2020, 2 wet bars, study, game room, hobby area, walk-out lower level, covered patios, balcony decks, tree-lined back yard, 3-car garage, dual HVAC systems 2017 and 2021
For more information:
Edmund “Ed” Griffith
Irongate Inc. Realtors
937-272-3320
Website: www.edmundgriffith.com
