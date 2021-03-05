Tipp City considering options for former water tower land

Council member Kathryn Huffman asked if the city had any idea what the land would be worth. She would like to see what the city might sell the property for, and weigh that information in a decision, Huffman said. Councilman Frank Scenna said he thinks the city should entertain an offer for the land.

Councilman Mike Jackson said he thinks the city “has overdone it” with small community parks. “We have a bunch of places we have to take care of. Some are not used,” he said. The city should sell the land if it can, Jackson said, adding if there are no takers, a park would be OK.

Council President Katie Berbach wanted to hear what residents of the area think. She suggested sending letters to residents and see what kind of response is received.

Gibson asked if the city might put a building on the site to store vehicles and other items. Eggleston said he thinks the property is too far away from other city buildings for a storage use. “I would be more inclined to have something that blends in more with the neighborhood,” Eggleston said.

He said the staff would get more information for council before discussion resumes.

City staff also will talk with the volunteer city Parks Advisory Board about equipment needs in parks and upcoming park projects, Eggleston said.

Also planned as part of that exploration would be meeting at a park site with the residents and discuss what they would like to see with the park. “We had one instance where it was suggested that equipment be placed on some green space and we heard from a neighbor saying that’s where the kids played football and they didn’t really see the need for equipment,” Eggleston said.

