Tipp City fires police detective facing assault, sex charges from August party

A trial has been scheduled for May 23 before visiting Judge Thomas Hanna, retired from Kettering Municipal Court. The Ohio Supreme Court appointed Hanna to hear the case.

All four charges allege actions by Daley on Aug. 27 in Monroe Twp., including knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a female and having sexual contact “knowing that the sexual contact was offensive” to the female.

Adkins placed Daley on paid administrative leave Nov. 14 after being notified of the alleged incident.

A report obtained from the sheriff’s office stated the alleged conduct occurred between 8 p.m. Aug. 27 and 3 a.m. Aug. 28. A report was made to the sheriff’s department on Nov. 14.

Daley was accused of tackling a female to the floor and slapping her on the buttocks. Investigators said Daley told them in his interview that he was not intoxicated and had engaged in what he called “horseplay.”

“The Tipp City Police Department takes these allegations seriously. All department members are held to a very high standard of conduct on and off duty,” Adkins said. “I take pride in transparency and community trust in all aspects of what we do, and the department members understand what is expected from them. … A crucial mistake by one department member is not indicative of all department members.”

Daley has been a member of the department since December 2017, coming to Tipp City from the West Milton police force.

In early 2019, he was recognized as Tipp City’s officer of the year for 2018. Later in 2019, he was suspended without pay for 160 hours by then-chief Eric Burris after he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence that July in Piqua.