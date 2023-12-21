Tipp City joins other cities enacting marijuana moratoriums

Recreational marijuana use is now legal in the state of Ohio, but until rules and regulations are put in place, and licenses are able to be issued, locals can’t yet buy it. The law allows, among other things, adults 21 and over to legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, as well as use and grow (six plants per person and 12 per household). It also imposes a 10% sales tax.

Moratoriums have also passed in Beavercreek, Kettering, Vandalia, Miamisburg, Centerville, Springboro, Carlisle, Monroe, Xenia, Franklin, Waynesville and several other cities throughout Ohio.

Council President Kathryn Huffman said the moratorium would allow council to review more information on state rules and guidelines once they are available.

Councilman Ryan Liddy said the moratorium was appropriate.

“I believe this moratorium supports the ideals of Tipp City in that we need to know what is coming before we allow it,” he said.

City Manager Tim Eggleston said council can rescind the moratorium before it expires, if council believes it has information needed to move forward.