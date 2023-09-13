Tipp City school board member said she ‘regrets’ giving Nazi salute

Tipp City school board member Anne Zakkour told the Dayton Jewish Observer she was sorry for giving a Nazi salute to board President Simon Patry during a heated exchange.

The incident at a Sept. 5 board work session of the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education has attracted national attention.

Zakkour said she was sorry, and added, “in hindsight, I regret having done this,” the Jewish Observer reported.

In a Dayton Daily News interview the morning following the incident, Zakkour said she used the Nazi salute and said “sieg heil” in frustration following comments made by Patry during the exchange. She said the salute was “a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting like a dictator.”

In another discussion over the weekend with the Dayton Daily News, she said she “meant no harm whatsoever to the Jews.”

The exchange during a board discussion about a district facilities plan led to the salute, which culminated a series of comments between the board members over the past couple of years. Past topics of disagreement included application of Roberts Rules of Order for conducting public meetings and issues including board members contacting district attorneys about legal issues.

Zakkour claimed Patry engaged in bullying, a charge he denied.

“Mrs. Zakkour’s accusations are lies. All you need to do to see that these are lies is to observe all of our meetings, which are recorded and public record,” he said.

“Mrs. Zakkour is clearly doing everything she can to distract from her horrible conduct, which is inexcusable,” Patry said in a written statement.

He resigned later in the meeting Sept. 5, citing family and business obligations. Later he said he had bought a home outside the district.

Patry called for her resignation. Zakkour said she intends to complete her term.

Both the school district and city offices said they received numerous calls and emails regarding the salute. Emails and other correspondence sent to the schools have been requested, but not yet provided.

Zakkour and fellow board member Theresa Dunaway were asked by a citizens group to resign in fall 2021. They declined and then faced petitions seeking their legal removal filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court. The removal effort was dismissed earlier this year by the Tipp City Concerned Citizens.

The citizens group said it didn’t want the legal dispute, which had been set for trial in October, to interfere with the board of education race in November and the need to focus on education efforts.

Zakkour and Dunaway said the dismissal was needed because there was never evidence to support the “meritless” claims against them.

The board of education race in November has drawn seven candidates. Patry did not file to seek re-election. Neither did Zakkour and Dunaway.

