Tipp City school district discusses revamped school facilities plan

Tipp City Exempted Village Schools leaders are looking to propose a new kindergarten through eighth-grade building after hearing parent concerns including about the possibility of moving middle school students to the high school.

New district Superintendent Aaron Moran discussed the concept with the board of education in July, as part of the ongoing district exploration of a facilities plan. The district hopes to obtain $30 million in funding, or about 42 percent of a construction base plan, from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The possibility of having grades 7-8 at the high school property was discussed in community meetings held in spring and June with consultants from Garmann Miller architects/engineers. They have been working with OFCC and the district on building options.

The district is looking to possibly have a bond issue on the ballot in 2024 to help pay for new schools. The estimated cost of a project is more than $90 million.

The proposal being considered before was also two buildings — kindergarten through sixth grade, and grades 7-12 — with the possibility of OFCC paying for an extra 10,000 square feet of space at the high school.

“I don’t think it is the best use ... we wouldn’t be able to separate the junior high from the high school kids,” Moran said. The district also would have to reconfigure already crowded high school spaces for the lunch area and media center.

Instead, Moran said he has been discussing in smaller community gatherings and with the board of education in late July having the middle school students in a new building for K-8, with middle school possibly in a separate wing.

The building would be constructed on the district’s Hyatt Street site. That property now is home to the middle school, Nevin Coppock Elementary School and L.T. Ball Intermediate School.

The proposal would include demolition of the Tipp Central structure, Broadway and Nevin Coppock elementary schools and the middle school.

Retaining at least part of L.T. Ball, for its gym space and other space including a large room with a stage, is being considered, with the building possibly the new home for board of education offices. The board offices are now housed in a separate building on South Tippecanoe Drive.

“The idea was if we are going to build something, let’s build it, so it works for us programming-wise,” Moran told a gathering of city, schools and Monroe Twp. representatives last week. “Let’s make a K-8 building on this site and it would probably be a little cheaper, though still a $90 million-plus building project. We can build it new, to how we want to configure with an elementary and a middle school wing.”

School board President Simon Patry said he liked the concept. Member Amber Drum said she liked the concept because it would allow added collaboration among staff members who now are spread among several buildings.

A long-term plan developed now and implemented should also help with costs down the road, in part due to the fewer number of buildings the district would have to operate and maintain, Moran said.

District representatives talked Thursday with OFCC officials, with an update planned soon for the board, Moran said. He also will work to keep the community updated, he added.

“It ultimately will be the community decision what they will support. I want to explain the ‘why.’ I want to make sure they have the correct information,’ he said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com