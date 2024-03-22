Tipp City starts plans for new school after election, touts educational value

As the Tipp City district moves into the school planning and construction phases, it will seek input from stakeholders, Superintendent Aaron Moran said. He called the bond issue passage “significant” for the schools and community.

“We understand this was a big ask for our community and a big responsibility to take on for our students. For all the supporters, especially the bond levy committee, thank you. Your work to provide students with adequate resources was excellent. To those who opposed the bond, I hope our actions moving forward will bring more people on board for our vision of supporting our students,” Moran said.

Unofficial totals from the Miami County Board of Elections showed the Tipp City bond issue request with 52.8 percent, or 2,472 votes for, and 47.2 percent, or 2,212 votes against. The elections board will meet April 2 to certify the votes from Tuesday.

The Tipp City Schools Bond Issue Campaign Committee said Wednesday it wanted “to thank the many residents of Tipp City and Monroe Twp. who made the decision to vote ‘for’ the bond issue,” said Martin English, co-chairman of the committee with Kevin Cox.

“The campaign committee is immensely grateful for the trust and support the community has shown in passing this bond. Together, we’ve ensured that our schools will continue to thrive into the future. Thank you to everyone who rallied behind this cause, your dedication has made all the difference,” Cox said.

Moran said the buildings that will be replaced are not up to 21st-century learning requirements and are ill-equipped to meet needs of future students.

“The maintenance challenges associated with older infrastructure are considerable, ranging from aging plumbing and HVAC systems to outdated electrical wiring,” Moran said. “Addressing environmental issues like lead paint, asbestos and mercury flooring requires a significant financial commitment. And there are times when obtaining parts or equipment is nearly impossible,” he said.

The newer facilities are more energy-efficient, have HVAC systems that contribute to improved indoor air quality and are designed to be more accessible for individuals with disabilities, Moran said. He added that newer construction can also mean the latest safety features, advancements in building codes and improved construction materials that reduce exposure to harmful substances.

The Dayton area has high-achieving schools in both new and old buildings, and low-achieving schools in both new and old buildings. Asked about that, Moran said new facilities do make a difference in the learning experience.

“Factors such as natural light, adequate ventilation, comfortable classrooms and modern facilities can positively impact students’ focus, engagement and overall learning experience,” he said. “There is an increased demand for quality education that is synonymous with modern educational methods. ... New buildings may also offer students improved access to resources such as laboratories, STEM rooms, maker spaces and art studios.”

Milton-Union school levy

The unofficial vote in the Milton Union School District was 61.2 percent against, or 1,591 votes, to 38.8 percent for or 1,010 on a proposed income tax.

The ballot issue proposed a permanent, 1% earned income tax for school operations, but if passed, residents’ actual tax bump would have been 0.5 percent, because the new levy was paired with a decrease in a separate facilities-focused levy.

“We will revisit our initial plans to realize savings in fiscal year 2025 with yesterday’s outcome and work with board members on next steps,” Milton-Union Schools Superintendent Brad Ritchey said Wednesday. “We will be looking to formalize plans in the next several days to provide the board with options. The board will also need to meet to consider plans for any future ballot issues,” he said.

