Tipp City voters to decide school and library tax levy renewals this fall

TIPP CITY — Voters in the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools district will be asked in November to decide at least two tax levy renewals.

The levies include one for the schools and the second for the Tipp City Public Library.

The schools’ Board of Education on June 20 took steps needed in the process of placing the renewals before voters.

The schools will ask voters to renew an existing seven-year emergency tax levy. The district “needs this levy to operate and appreciates residents’ support of this levy,” said Simon Patry, school board president.

The levy would continue to generate $5,607,516 each year. The board voted 4-0 to ask the Miami County Auditor to determine the millage needed to continue raising that amount.

The board also agreed to take action needed to place a levy renewal for the public library on the November ballot. The levy of 0.75 mills would generate $307,000 annually for the library.

“Our levy is a straight renewal, no increase, no new tax. The levy money goes directly to our operational budget helping us do all the things we do,” said Lisa Santucci, library director. “We are a school district public library — meaning that our service area is the same as the school district.”

The 0.75-mill library levy was last approved in 2018.

" I enjoy the library quite immensely. I hope everyone else does, too,” school board member Rick Mains said.

The deadline for filing issues for the November ballot with the Miami County Board of Elections is Aug. 9.