Top 9 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: Through Jan. 28: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Director Doug Lloyd excellently stages Sam Shepard’s compelling, humorous Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about the brutal, dysfunctional sibling rivalry between estranged brothers unable to connect artistically or emotionally. Dynamic, volcanic duo Ryan Hester (Austin, a mild-mannered screenwriter) and Jared Mola (Lee, a hot-headed drifter obsessed with the West) receive first-rate support from Philip Trickey as Saul, a Hollywood producer willing to give Lee a professional boost (to Austin’s complete dismay), and Libby Holly Scancarello as Austin and Lee’s incredibly bewildered mother who no longer recognizes the men she raised or the house she called home.

Cost: $14-$21

More info: Call 937-278-5993 or visit www.daytontheatreguild.org

2. “American Fiction”

When: Through Jan. 25: Fri-Sat: 12:10 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; Sun: 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; Mon-Thurs: 2:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Oscar buzz! This critically acclaimed satire concerning a Black author whose work isn’t deemed “Black enough” stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander and Sterling K. Brown. The film received three Screen Actors Guild nominations including Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com

3. “[title of show]”

When: Through Jan. 28; 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: TheatreLab Dayton, 116 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

Details: Zachary Gregus (Jeff), Philip Drennen (Hunter), Allie Haines (Heidi) and Abby Hoggatt (Susan) are absolute knockouts in this funny, naughty and poignant Tony-nominated one-act musical chronicling its own creation in the 2004 New York Musical Theatre Festival. Breezily directed with great humor and lovely moments of tenderness by Mackensie King, this wonderfully intimate production follows the struggles, insecurities and conflicts among friends determined to create authentic art. In addition to displaying incredible chemistry, the cast tackles Jeff Bowen’s tuneful, vocally intricate score, skillfully played by pianist Stephen Estep (Larry), with marvelous ease.

Cost: $10-$25

More info: theatrelabdayton.org

4. Dayton Jazz Orchestra

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: The local ensemble is back at Hidden Gem for another evening of Big Band Jazz. The style of music emerged in the early 20th century and had its most successful period in the 1930s and 1940s. The band will be joined by vocalist Debra Hunter. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 at the door.

More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com

5. Nimesh Patel

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The comedian and Emmy-nominated writer brings his “Fast & Loose” tour to Dayton. Patel is known for his unassailable joke writing, prolific output and pioneering use of technology. In the past two years, he has self-released three stand-up specials and has charted a path from sold-out comedy clubs to major theaters.

Cost: $39-$49

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

6. “BlackSkin”

When: 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Recovery Media Inc. will present the film “BlackSkin,” which focuses on police violence in Minneapolis against Black men. Recovery Media is partnering with Felons With a Future to bring film and TV media to formerly incarcerated persons in Dayton and across the country.

Cost: $15

More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com

7. Local band showcase

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Sadbox is the longest tenured local act on this bill. The indie rock band, which formed in 2017, has released two albums, “The Magic Nothing” and “Future Copy.” Hard rockers Thunderlover, which played its first show in November 2022, released two three-song EPs in 2023. High octane roots rockers the Filthy Heathens also began performing locally in 2022. The group doesn’t have any releases out but is quickly making a name for itself with its live show. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $9 in advance, $12 day of show; cover begins at 8 p.m.

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

8. Jamie Metzl

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Futurist Jamie Metzl will explore the big-picture implications of the AI revolution.

Cost: $25-$45

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

9. Dennis & Brad’s Great Brewery Tour

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewery, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Details: Irish American musician Dennis O’Hagan has been performing for more than 30 years. Since 2018, he has been on an ongoing tour of American craft breweries with his son Brad Wehlitz of Freak Mythology. The duo has performed in more than 650 breweries in 45 states during that time. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: 937-717-0618 or www.motherstewartsbrewing.com