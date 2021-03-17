X

Tornadoes, severe thunderstorm outbreak predicted for southern U.S. today

The National Weather Service is forecasting tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in the south on St. Patrick's Day. Image courtesy the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service is forecasting tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in the south on St. Patrick's Day. Image courtesy the National Weather Service

Local News | 2 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and damaging winds are predicted for the the southern U.S. and Mississippi Valley today, according to the National Weather Service.

An outbreak of tornadoes and thunderstorms are expected to begin St. Patrick’s Day afternoon around 1 p.m. in the Louisiana and Arkansas region before moving into Mississippi and Alabama as the weather this evening and overnight, with the risk for tornadoes peaking at 7 p.m.

Hazards include multiple intense tornadoes, scattered damaging and hurricane-force winds and large hail, according to NWS.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected to hit the central Mississippi and west central Alabama area, with a moderate risk for most of the two states, eastern parts of Louisiana and Arkansas and parts of Tennessee.

The NWS suggests the following tips during tornadic weather:

  • Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.
  • At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.
  • At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.
  • Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.
  • In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.