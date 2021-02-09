Total Force Airmen can now self-report joint experience in MyVector

“This is a unique capability that tracks joint experiences across eight dimensions and sets the foundation for strengthening joint leaders and teams,” said David Crabtree, Force Development Integration and Policy chief. “Further, it arms commanders, senior raters and development teams with information previously unbeknownst to them because a member’s joint experiences were never tracked to this level.”

The update allows Airmen and Guardians to self-report joint exposure, to include education, training and experience, in “Duty History” under the experience tab.