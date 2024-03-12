Longtime Miami County furniture store, located in underwear factory, closing after 53 years

The furniture store is known for its “elegant furniture and high-quality mattresses” since 1971, according to the company. The family-owned and operated business was founded by the late Oscar and Claire Soifer whose sons, Bruce and Bob, carried on their legacy.

“As we prepare for retirement, we want to express our deep gratitude to all the faithful patrons who have allowed us to help furnish their homes,” said the Soifer brothers. “We are also grateful to our long-serving employees for their dedication and support.”

The 50,000-square-foot building is for sale and all remaining inventory will be liquidated.

The building Town & Country Furniture is located in is a historic landmark in the city of Piqua, visible from several blocks in each direction. The history of the building dates back to the Civil War.

It initially served the community as a carriage factory, then an underwear manufacturer and finally as a Montgomery Ward until the brothers’ father Oscar Soifer purchased the building in the early 1970s.

“With the help of his sons, Bruce and Bob, the family business became renowned for personalized service and high-quality home furnishings,” the release said. “The Soifers’ creative approach to marketing promotions, such as private chicken dinner sales, also brought the community together in a unique way. Bruce and Bob Soifer have owned and operated Town & Country Furniture full-time since their father retired in 1992.”