Traffic enforcement detail to take place in Montgomery County today

A joint traffic enforcement operation will take place on Interstate 75 and state Route 48 today in Montgomery County.
The Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are participating in the enforcement detail from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The operation aims to reduce the number of crashes and crimes committed on the road.
The initiative also raises awareness, provides education and promotes community transparency through traffic safety measures.
