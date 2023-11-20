Trailer with 2 horses inside overturns on I-75 in Dayton

Two horses were trapped Monday after a horse trailer overturned on Interstate 75 in Dayton.
The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. on I-75 North, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Crews initially were working to free the trapped horses. The condition of the horses is not known.
No human injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
