BreakingNews
Trailer with 2 horses inside overturns on I-75 in Dayton

Trailer with 2 horses inside overturns on I-75 in Dayton

Local News
By
46 minutes ago
X

Two horses were trapped Monday after a horse trailer overturned on Interstate 75 in Dayton.

The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. on I-75 North, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Crews initially were working to free the trapped horses. The condition of the horses is not known.

No human injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

In Other News
1
Juvenile hit by a 4-wheeler Saturday afternoon in West Carrollton
2
Whooping cough cases surpass 100 in Montgomery County
3
Fish and wildlife activities provide billions to Ohio’s economy
4
Piglets on the loose, Dayton airport traffic, Silas Creative Kitchen...
5
National security research wins nearly $7M in new Ohio funding

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top