Train derails in Greenville, no leaks reported

No leaks have been reported in a train derailment in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.
The train derailed at state Route 571 (Union Street) and Wayne Street, according to Greenville police.
“There are no reported leaks or safety hazards at this time,” the police department posted on Facebook. “Please avoid the area.”
The Greenville Professional Firefighters Local 1101 asked the public to also avoid the area of North Main and North Broadway streets.
State Route 571 West is being diverted to state Route 49 North (Ft. Recovery Road).
