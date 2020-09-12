Trash Bash: Be alert for volunteers along roadways in Darke County

Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention because more than 800 volunteers will be picking up trash this weekend along Darke County roadways.
The 13th annual Trash Bash will operate from dawn to dusk Saturday and Sunday, Sheriff Toby Spencer and county Solid Waste Management Director Krista Fourman said in a release.
The volunteers will be cleaning up 500 miles of county and township roads. The participants should be wearing safety green colored shirts to increase visibility. Their vehicles will be parked along or near the roads where they are pickup up trash, the release stated.