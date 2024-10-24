Breaking: Trick-or-treat 2024 times in the Dayton region

Trick-or-treat 2024 times in the Dayton region

Check out the hours for trick-or-treat in your area. Pictured are kids trick or treating during Halloween. SVETIKD/ISTOCK

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Check out the hours for trick-or-treat in your area. Pictured are kids trick or treating during Halloween. SVETIKD/ISTOCK
Local News
1 hour ago
X

Beggars nights throughout the region begin this weekend and run through Oct. 31. Here are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.

ExploreOur giant list of Halloween things to do in the Dayton region

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Terre Haute: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.

Christiansburg: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

North Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

St Paris: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Urbana: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY

Countywide: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY

Covington: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Troy: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Butler Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centerville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clayton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dayton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Englewood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Germantown: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harrison Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miamisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moraine: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oakwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harveysburg: Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

In Other News
1
Ohio focuses on ‘most precious cargo’ in safety week for school buses...
2
Beavercreek Halloween House ups the scare factor this season
3
If Ohio’s JD Vance becomes vice president who decides his replacement...
4
Wright State gets $896K grant to fuel advanced air mobility research
5
Meet the founder of Dayton Microgreens, who grew it out of his garage...