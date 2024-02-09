Troopers called to single-vehicle rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp.

BreakingNews
By
16 minutes ago
Troopers were called Thursday night to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Clearcreek Twp. in Warren County.

The crash was reported at 8:18 p.m. at Shadow Lake Way and Bunnell Hill Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of injuries is not yet known.

This report will be updated as we learn new information.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

