Troopers respond to crash in Beavercreek Twp.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene of a crash at Dayton-Xenia and Hilltop roads in Beavercreek Twp.
OSHP was not able to confirm additional details.
Initial reports indicate two vehicles were involved and at least one person was injured.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
