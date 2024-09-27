Trotwood bridge on busy Main Street stretch closed for repair until November

The bridge is near the 500 block of East Main Street, less than a half-mile west of the recently built library branch, courthouse, and Goodwill center.

A detour is in place for motorists to the south via Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road. All businesses and offices on East Main Street will remain accessible.

Gary Shoup, chief deputy engineer for Montgomery County, said pedestrian access will remain open as much as possible throughout the construction process, but noted this is subject to change.

“We’re trying to accommodate the pedestrians as much as we can because we know there’s not a great alternate route for people walking in that area,” Shoup said.

Crews began work this week on the more than 50-year-old bridge, which was originally constructed in 1970.

While the bridge is in generally good condition, Shoup said the structure’s concrete overlay has been degraded from normal wear and tear.

“The original concrete slab was overlaid with a new concrete surface in 1988 using a similar process that is being used in the current work. Over time, this overlay had deteriorated. It is being removed and replaced with a new concrete overlay to improve the driving surface,” he said.

Construction plans also include abutment repairs and other miscellaneous fixes.

Those with questions related to the project can contact the engineer’s office at 937-225-4904.