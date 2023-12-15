Trotwood officer in hospital, one in custody after crash

A Trotwood police officer is in the hospital and one person is in custody after a crash Thursday evening.
The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center passed along the reported crash on Little Richmond Road between N. Union Road and Olive Road to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 7:10 p.m.
Highway patrol dispatchers said that the crash involved a Trotwood police cruiser and one other vehicle.
A Trotwood officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
One person from the other vehicle was taken into custody.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
