Trotwood to host community input forums

The city of Trotwood will seek community input with a series of focus groups over the next two months, as part of an ongoing initiative to improve communication between the city and its residents.

Each 60- to 90-minute session will be interactive and discussion will be centered around the city of Trotwood’s communication efforts, with each session focusing on a different topic.

All sessions will be held at the Goodwill Easterseals West Campus, located at 735 E. Main St.

The focus group topics, dates, and times are as follows:

Future communication options: Thursday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Existing communication methods: Friday, Dec. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Building on the Trotwood brand: Friday, Dec. 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Neighborhood meetings: Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Direct communication involvement opportunities: Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The city launched what it’s calling a community communications strategy project in early September. The initiative includes the use of meetings and surveys to gauge how residents think the city can better disseminate information with all community members.

“Communication is an essential pillar of any strong community and we want to utilize best practices to make sure we meet the needs of our residents,” said City Manager Quincy Pope.

Registration for the forums is highly encouraged but not required. To do so, or to learn more more about the city’s initiative, visit www.trotwoodspeaks.com.