Troy budget for 2022 focuses on business growth, downtown investment

During the next five years, city residents can hear discussions about renovations to the city aquatic center and analysis, design and possible construction of a downtown parking garage, Titterington said.

The city’s overall budget will focus on its continued support of business growth and expansion and an economic development program investing in the historic downtown, an east side revitalization program and redevelopment of the Ohio 55 interchange. Also receiving attention and funding will be infrastructure improvements at the Experiment Farm Road industrial park in which the city holds a majority share and spending for the annual paving program will return to $1 million next year.

The council will be asked to approved the budget to continue annual financial support of the Troy Development Council, Troy Main Street and the downtown Rec with $140,000, $60,000 and $29,000, respectively.

Among other projects discussed:

- The planned May opening of the new Fire Station 1 on the south side of the city, replacing the current Race Street station nearby. The city is ready to sell the current station – one of three in operation – “to an exciting new restaurant venture through our Community Improvement Corporation,” Titterington wrote in the budget memo.

- A downtown riverfront project to build a recreation trail connection along the south side of the Great Miami River. That project would follow the planned removal of the low dam.

- Also being explored is a potential partnership with the Miami County commissioners (using ARPA funds) for extending city water and sewer service to the village of Casstown.

The Troy City council is scheduled to consider a first reading of an ordinance approving the budget during a special session scheduled Monday, Nov. 29. A final vote is expected in December.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com