Troy building named to most endangered state historic sites list

Others, including the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance and neighboring property owners argue the buildings can be saved.

A hearing on the building’s future is scheduled for next week in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

The building includes an old Miami County Courthouse building dating to the 1840s and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building constructed in 1902 at the front of the courthouse.

“We are grateful to Preservation Ohio for recognizing the plight of this building, one of the most historic in Troy and Miami County,” said Ben Sutherly, president of the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance.

“Troy has one of the region’s most beautiful downtowns, the result of a culture of stewardship that spans two centuries. This building can be a key contributor to our thriving downtown in the right hands, and we are committed to preserving it for future generations,” he said.

The THPA says the building is of historical significance for several reasons including being the sixth oldest courthouse in Ohio. In addition:

- The courthouse area served as the registration site in the 1840s under Ohio’s Black laws. With that law, Blacks had to post a $500 bond in court and prove they were freeborn or had emancipation records. The group of formerly enslaved people registering at the courthouse were known as the Randolph freed people, believed to have been part of the largest emancipation in U.S. history prior to the Emancipation Proclamation.

- The IOOF building is an example of Richardsonian Romanesque architecture and is a critical part of the historic streetscape along heavily traveled West Main Street.

