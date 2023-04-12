Troy duo face charges after shelter takes 30 dogs; foster families sought

TROY — Miami County commissioners heard an update Tuesday on the seizure and surrender of more than 30 dogs last week from two Troy residents.
Animal Shelter Director Rob Craft said efforts are continuing to have all of the dogs, including several beagles, a husky and German Shepherd-collie mixes spayed and neutered in preparation for adoption.
Twenty-seven dogs were seized from a South Union Street residence while another five were surrendered voluntarily by the owners, Craft said. Two other dogs had been brought to the shelter by the owners, who said they had found them and wanted to turn them in.
Questionable behavior led to a visit to the home by shelter staff, an eventual search warrant and the removals, Craft said.
Marie Davis, 52, and Charles Farmer, 48, of Troy each were charged with eight misdemeanor counts of neglect in county Municipal Court. Arraignments are scheduled for April 18.
Public Health condemned the house after urine and feces were found layered on floors, said Jane Tomcisin, environmental health director.
The shelter could use more foster homes for the dogs, Craft said. Information on acting as a foster and the process for adoption once the dogs are ready can be found on the shelter website at www.miamicountyohio.gov.
About the Author