Troy duo face charges after shelter takes 30 dogs; foster families sought

Animal Shelter Director Rob Craft said efforts are continuing to have all of the dogs, including several beagles, a husky and German Shepherd-collie mixes spayed and neutered in preparation for adoption.

Twenty-seven dogs were seized from a South Union Street residence while another five were surrendered voluntarily by the owners, Craft said. Two other dogs had been brought to the shelter by the owners, who said they had found them and wanted to turn them in.