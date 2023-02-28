Troy man charged with multiple counts of rape of a juvenile

TROY — A judge entered not guilty pleas Monday in a Miami County court for a Troy man facing felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating materials harmful to juveniles.
Brian L. Fitch, 29, faces five counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and three counts of disseminating materials harmful to juveniles in alleged December incidents in Troy.
He is accused of engaging in sexual contact and sexual conduct with a child under age 13, and showing or providing to a child material or performance that is obscene or harmful to juveniles.
Public defender Jack Hemm said Fitch would stand mute as to the charges. Judge Jeannine Pratt then entered not guilty pleas in county Common Pleas Court.
A “considerable” cash bond was requested by Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor. The victim was known to Fitch, he said.
Pratt set a $250,000 bond to cover all charges. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
About the Author