Troy moving toward new roundabout at busy commercial intersection

TROY — Consultants have recommended the city of Troy construct a roundabout at its busiest intersection on West Main Street west of Interstate 75.

A study of the intersection of West Main Street with Experiment Farm Road and Stanfield Road was done by American Structurepoint of Columbus.

The study was requested because the “city has recognized this intersection is near capacity and needs to be improved,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

The intersection is at the heart of a busy commercial corridor that includes Walmart, Meijer, Kohls, Lowe’s, plus numerous restaurants, hotels and small businesses, a few blocks from I-75.

“We are having traffic issues now with traffic delays,” he said. Timing for traffic signals to allow turns has been maximized and there are no more interim steps that can be taken, Titterington said.

“We are at the point where we need to start the planning, knowing it is going to take multiple years to get the funding, the plans,” he said.

The study report was outlined for Troy City Council earlier this month, with council subsequently giving staff the go-ahead to file applications for potential funding as early as this fall. If the project moves forward, design is anticipated in 2024 followed by construction in 2028-29.

In addition to the costs and physical layout options for the intersection, those commenting at the meeting agreed another important part of another roundabout project would be providing education about how to drive on a roundabout.

The estimated cost of a roundabout and an upgrade of a traditional signal intersection were about the same at around $4.2 million.

The consultants listed the following as advantages of roundabouts: operate more efficiently with fewer delays during peak hours, future-proof with ability to handle additional traffic volumes, reduce frequency and severity of rear end and angle crashes.

Traffic signals, the consultants wrote, mean: more delays, more turn lanes, more pavement to maintain.

A project also would include changes to the crosswalk area to enhance pedestrian safety, council was told.

Rhoades said the city doesn’t have specifics yet for a roundabout education program. However, it has heard of other communities setting up a life-size mock-up and potentially manning it with golf carts, she said.

“We do have some large parking lots in the city to potentially utilize for this exercise. I think it is also important to remind all citizens that the city has had a roundabout for a very long time at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street,” Rhoades said. “There was discussion by several councilmen during the work session that the intersection of Main Street and Market Street used to be similar with dual lanes.”

Main and Market streets intersect at the city’s Public Square.

The city also is making plans for constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Adams Street with Riverside Drive and Staunton Road near Hobart Arena and Troy High School and Junior High School.

