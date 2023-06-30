Troy school ballot request takes shape with tax levy cost, new school locations

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education voted Friday to seek a bond issue to construct four proposed new school buildings, plus a tax levy for maintenance of those buildings, plus updates to the high school.

The board vote was the first of two steps needed to place a tax issue before voters in the November election.

The Miami County Auditor was asked to set the millage amount for a 37-year bond issue to generate $87,832,471 for a project with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s classroom facilities assistance program.

The local levy money would be used, along with a funding contribution from the state, to construct four new buildings. Three buildings would be for preschool through fourth grade, while the other building would house grades five and six.

The project would replace seven aging buildings now housing those grades with four new buildings.

The board approved an accompanying tax proposal of 2.3 mills for 29 years to cover the required 0.5-mill maintenance requirement of OFCC for projects, and also to pay for updates at Troy High School, such as HVAC changes to add air conditioning and make electrical and other needed improvements. That building was constructed in 1959 with an addition/renovations in 2006.

The total cost of projects is estimated to be $154 million, said Jeff Price, district treasurer.

The district was notified this spring that it was eligible this year for 42 percent state program funding for a buildings project. Previously, the district had anticipated funding possibly in 2024.

A district building steering committee formed earlier this year to help review options stepped up its work to help prepare for a project proposal yet this year. The current proposal is for the preschool-to-grade-four buildings to be located at the Cookson Elementary and Hook Elementary school sites, plus a site at Ohio 718 and McKaig Avenue. The proposed location of the building for grades five and six is property the district owns off Swailes Road.

Further discussion and finalization of locations is anticipated for the July board meetings, said Sue Borchers, school board president.

Longtime board member Doug Trostle said he wanted to emphasize “the importance of us all getting on board … supporting the plan.”

The project funding as proposed includes money for the abatement of the older buildings being replaced and return of those sites to green space.

