Troy school board bans 2 more books from library; others stay after 3-2 votes

On Monday, Troy’s school board changed two of last year’s decisions from Piper and the committee, making the total number of books to be removed three, instead of one.

Book review a long process

Bob Eyink of Troy last summer filed a complaint challenging the books at Troy High School, Troy Junior High School and Van Cleve sixth grade building.

The filing set into motion the district’s written policy for review of instructional materials. The process included forming the review committee that included seven teachers, two librarians, one principal and one central office staff member.

The policy requires the committee to examine the accuracy of the material, plus the appropriateness of the material for the age and maturity level of the students with whom it is being used.

The committee’s recommendations were sent to Superintendent Chris Piper who made the following findings last year:

* “Beyond Magenta” (THS) - This book should be removed from circulation due to the coarse and descriptive language of a sexual nature.

* “Magical Boy” (TJHS) - This book would be better suited for high school students. It should be removed from junior high circulation.

As of last year, the other seven books challenged would remain where they were in the libraries according to Piper’s decision, under a designation of “this book should not be removed from circulation.” They were: “Being Transgender” (THS), “Becoming Nicole” (THS), “Freak boy“(THS), “Pumpkin” (THS), “Being Jazz” (THS), “Middle School is a Drag” (Van Cleve), and “Some Assembly Required: The Not-So-Secret Life of a Transgender Teen” (THS).

Outcome of Monday meeting

On Monday, after discussing each book individually, the board voted unanimously to affirm the removal from the high school library of “Beyond Magenta.” It voted 3-2 to reverse the decisions on two books — “Magical Boy” will be removed from the high school library, as will “Some Assembly Required: The Not-So-Secret Life of a Transgender Teen.”

All other votes were by 3-2 on motions to either affirm the superintendent decision.

Eyink spoke briefly before the board discussion. He said he was speaking, “On behalf of other parents and community who said books are adding to sexualization of our children and adding to the confusion and mental health problems of our youth.”

Board members indicated they had read the books or excerpts from them.

Board members Levi Fox and Sarah Davis voted for removal of all nine of the books. Board member Ben Redick joined Fox and Davis in the votes to remove “Magical Boy” and “Some Assembly Required.” But Redick voted with board members Sue Borchers and Theresa Packard to keep the remaining six books.

Borchers, Packard and Redick often referred to the rationale offered by the committee on whether the books were appropriate for the age group of students using a particular library.

Packard said she “would let her child read any of these books.”

Borchers, in discussing “Pumpkin: This Year’s a Drag,” said the main emphasis was on “not bullying, accepting people as they are.”

Board members who wanted to remove the books also gave reasons.

“I would like to note that not one of the reasons that I have given has been anything about transgenderism. It has been about sexual activity or some other item,” Fox said. Other concerns aired were profanity, age-appropriate material and sexual content.

“This is not a conservative or liberal viewpoint,” Davis said. “This is strictly for the mental health and health of these children.”

During comments, school officials were asked if parents could request that their children not be allowed to check out certain books.

“If any parent wants to notify the district not to check out, we can do that,” Piper said. “We believe the parents should be informed of what their children read.”

