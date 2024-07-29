Troy’s $12 million river and recreation project almost fully funded

Earlier funding for the project came from a $3.5 million grant through the H2Ohio Rivers Initiative, as well as a $750,000 grant from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Other funding comes from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program ($3.44 million) and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Fish Passage Program ($1.9 million).

“Overall, we want to connect the east side to the downtown; improve the streets, sidewalks, and overall walkability; and develop the neighborhood park, Herrlinger Park, to create more recreational activities. This project definitely has both economic and recreational benefits,” Titterington said.

Project elements would include:

* Removal of the low head dam south of Troy;

* Restoration of oxbow wetlands in the area of Miami Shores Golf Course;

* Installation of new shared-use recreational trails on the south bank of the Great Miami River and the west side of South Crawford Street from the river to Herrlinger Park;

* New amenities and enhancements in Herrlinger Park; with proposed improvements including new playground equipment, a 9-hole disc golf course, pickleball courts, lighting fencing and parking improvements; and

* River access points for recreational paddlers.

Titterington said he is “confident that we will secure all funding, including potentially more council support for General Fund and Park Capital Fund budgets to do even more improvements to Herrlinger (Park), beyond the current scope of the project.”

The city hopes to see this public investment benefit the area including sparking interest in more private investments, said Tim Davis, city development director.

“With the improvements along the river and the proposed pathway along Crawford Street, this project adds additional connection points for both the surrounding neighborhood and bike path users. Providing east side neighborhoods with connectivity options provides quick and safe access to downtown, to the river and to Herrlinger Park,” Davis said.

“Public investments that are made into neighborhoods become contagious and we usually see private owner investments follow City projects,” Davis added. “This leads to improved property values which benefits the community. We certain support connectivity opportunities to tie the community together and that is what this project can accomplish. "

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials have said removal of the low-head dam would offer several benefits including a boom in paddle sports, improved fish diversity and health, and improved safety for paddlers and the fishing community.

The project remains on a timeline earlier outlined, Titterington said. That time line included

* January 2024 to July 2024: Data review and field investigations;

* February 2024 to February 2025: Design and development;

* Summer 2025 to Summer 2026: Construction;

* November 2024 to July 2025: Multi-Use Trail Design;

* Summer 2026 to Fall 2026: Multi-Use Trail Construction.

For more information, visit www.troyohio.gov/GMR-connectivity or contact the city Development Department at 937-339-9601.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com