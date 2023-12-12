Ohio truck driver found dead in cab on I-70 in Preble County

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

An Ohio truck driver was found dead last week inside his cab on Interstate 70 in Preble County.

The deceased truck driver was identified Tuesday as 63-year-old Jeffrey D. Williams of Ashland by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers from the patrol’s Dayton Post were called at around 8:15 a.m. Friday by a commercial freight company to check on one of their drivers.

Williams was found inside the cab of the truck, which was parked on the shoulder of I-70 near state Route 503 near Lewisburg, the patrol said.

No further information was immediately available on the driver’s cause of death, and the incident remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Kettering board upholds music teacher’s suspension after arrest on...
2
Changes to Issue 2 Ohio marijuana law stall in House
3
Man killed in Dayton shooting that critically injured woman ID'd
4
Ohio 48 resurfacing next year to cost Oakwood, state more than...
5
Navy Blue Angels visit ahead of next June’s 50th anniversary Dayton Air...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top