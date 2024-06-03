Tuesday public forum addresses Woodman corridor safety plan near 35, Wright-Patt

Credit: STAFF

Credit: STAFF

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Local residents and commuters can give their input Tuesday about a long-term plan to improve traffic safety on Woodman Drive from U.S. 35 past Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The open house about the Woodman corridor — 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mad River Local Schools office, 801 Old Harshman Road — will include a 16-foot-long map of the entire corridor, Riverside officials said.

The corridor runs from U.S. 35 north to Springfield Street, the exit for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

“We are casting a wide net to obtain as much community input that will help improve the safety and accessibility of this corridor that is not only vital to the city … but also to the Miami Valley region,” said Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch. “This is an opportunity for the public to help shape the future of our community.”

The city seeks input on how a three-mile stretch of Woodman/Harshman can be made safer, Riverside officials have said.

It will cost several million dollars to overhaul the route. The road has a 45-mile-per-hour speed limit, lacks adequate pedestrian paths and an area near Wright-Patt includes a curve where vehicle accidents happen too frequently, according to Riverside records.

ExploreEARLIER: Woodman corridor from U.S. 35 to Wright-Patterson focus for task force

Riverside officials have said the work will be done in phases. The first short phase started at the U.S. 35 interchange — which has been undergoing realignment construction — and ends just 0.4 miles down the hill at Eastman Road, city officials have said.

In March, the city said $1.5 million had been secured with funding earmarked to include upgrades near Wright-Patt.

Riverside last year received an a $500,000 Ohio Department of Transportation grant for the Woodman corridor work. The city has invested about $6.8 million in the corridor, Riverside documents show.

ExploreEARLIER: Restaurant planned at former site of live music venue closed by court order
In Other News
1
New QuikTrip gas station in Dayton will be chain’s first store in Ohio
2
Massive, vacant Trotwood shopping center sold for $1.2M; renovation...
3
Dayton Regional STEM School elementary seeks planning commission’s...
4
‘I will show them the difference’: Former Rwandan refugee trains to be...
5
How to shoot like a cop: Sinclair Police Academy goes to the shooting...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top