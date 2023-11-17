Dayton woman honored for service to local African-American community

Marya Rutherford-Long was given the Congressional Community Service Award by Congressman Mike Turner on Friday, recognizing her dedication and impact on Dayton’s African American community.

Rutherford-Long is vice president and the community and economic development manager for the Dayton region at Fifth Third Bank. She’s also a community volunteer, ordained minister and active in the Urban League and other organizations, said Turner, R-Dayton.

“She has worked diligently on community development, enriching our community, looking at ways that we could take community development and improve our neighborhoods and improve the lives of those who may be suffering or in need in our community,” he added.

Turner said he’s known Rutherford-Long for more than 30 years and that she’s someone the community can look to to help improve the lives of others.

“She’s been a mentor to many people and she has a number of accomplishments throughout our community where you see the change that has occurred in both people’s lives in our neighborhoods and in our community,” Turner said.

Rutherford-Long stressed the importance of serving the community and how one person can’t do it alone.

“This is a community and as such, we all must do our part,” she said. “I’m going ask you to tell us, show us, come along with us, bring what’s in your hand and join us.”

She noted the work is not about the award and recognition.

“It’s about how we can lift neighborhoods, communities lives and we’re committed to that,” Rutherford-Long said.