Turner voices support for Kevin McCarthy in speaker dust-up

Turner, lead Republican of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, joined House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and House Armed Services Committee Lead Republican Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, in backing McCarthy for speaker.

“As the incoming chairs of the national security committees, we strongly support Kevin McCarthy for speaker,” the trio said in a joint statement Thursday. “McCarthy’s Commitment to America agenda outlines a stronger approach to countering China, a plan to investigate the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and how a Republican majority will hold this administration accountable.”