Two hospitalized after crash that trapped one on Miami-Shelby county line

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

By
1 hour ago
Two people are in the hospital, one of which was flown via medical helicopter, after a crash on the line between Miami and Shelby counties.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported between two vehicles at 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of E. Miami-Shelby Road and County Road 25A.

The crash trapped one person inside, the highway patrol said.

CareFlight was called to the scene and flew one person to Miami Valley Hospital. A second person was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, though they were later taken to Miami Valley Hospital as well.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

